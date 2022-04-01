© 2022 WKSU
Take a ride in a robot semi-truck, a potential solution to snags in U.S. supply chain

Published April 1, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
A TuSimple truck in Tucson, Arizona. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)
The U.S. economy is short up to 80,000 truck drivers, which is slowing down commerce across the country. Some technology companies believe they have a solution: trucks that don’t need drivers.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd went on a ride in an autonomous semi-truck through Tucson, Arizona, where a company called TuSimple is already making deliveries in driverless semi-trucks.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

