Morning Headlines: LaRose: lawmakers must vote today if they want to delay May 3 primary... and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, April 1:



LaRose: lawmakers must vote today if they want to delay May 3 primary

DeWine says competitive districts should be stated goal in Ohio Constitution

Three suspects arrested in high-speed chase that killed police officer

Newburgh Heights mayor to resign

In surprise move, Husel’s defense team rests case

Surging Hawks beat Cavs, 131-107

Weather: cloudy, damp, chilly

LaRose: lawmakers must vote today if they want to delay May 3 primary

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- Ohio's top elections official says state lawmakers must hold a vote today to push back the May 3 primary if they want to avoid having to hold a second one in August. In a letter to lawmakers, Secretary of State Frank LaRose said overseas and military ballots are scheduled to be mailed out Saturday. Without any action by state lawmakers, LaRose says those ballots will go out, and the May 3 primary will go forward for congressional and statewide races. He said a second primary on Aug. 2 will be held for Ohio House and Senate seats. The redistricting process for those state legislative districts is bogged down in state and federal courts.

DeWine says competitive districts should be a stated goal in Ohio Constitution

(Cleveland.com) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine thinks the Ohio Constitution should be amended to clarify the political standards that legislative districts must meet in order to avoid partisan gerrymandering. DeWine told reporters that language should be added that makes competitive districts a “stated goal.” The Republican governor said the state’s new redistricting process has not played out the way he thought it would when he supported reforms in 2015 and 2018.

Three suspects arrested in high-speed chase that killed police officer

(News5Clveland.com) Authorities say they have three suspects in custody in connection with the high-speed police chase that led to the death of a police officer from Northwestern Ohio. Bluffton police officer Dominic Francis, 42, was struck and killed early yesterday by the speeding vehicle while setting up stop sticks on I-75. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the suspects jumped out of the car and fled on foot. OSHP says one was found nearby while a second one was arrested in a stolen car in Elyria near Cleveland. A third suspect was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Newburgh Heights mayor to resign

(Cleveland.com) -- Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins has agreed to step down as part of a plea deal in connection with allegations he used campaign funds for his personal expenses. Prosecutors announced Elkins will plead guilty to one count of attempted theft in office and two counts of attempted election falsification. They'll recommend that Elkins be placed on probation and pay a fine instead of serving time in jail.

In surprise move, Husel’s defense team rests case

(The Columbus Dispatch) -- The defense team in the murder trial of former doctor William Husel rested its case after calling only one witness. That witness, a critical care specialist, testified that the 14 patients Husel is accused of murdering died as a result of their medical issues. Husel is accused of hastening the patients' deaths by prescribing excessive amounts of painkillers. Jurors heard from more than 50 witnesses for the prosecution.

Surging Hawks beat Cavs, 131-107

(AP) – The Atlanta Hawks secured a play-in tournament playoff berth by beating the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers, 131-107. The Hawks’ victory, their fourth in a row, clinched no worse than the No. 10 spot in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. Trae Young scored 30 points. Cedi Osman led the Cavs with 21 points. The Cavs have lost five of their last six games as the injury-plagued squad tries to hold on to its No. 7 position in the East.

Weather: cloudy, damp, chilly

(National Weather Service) -- A fifty percent chance of rain and snow showers for this first morning in April, then a smaller chance of afternoon rain. Cloudy and windy, with gusts up to 31 mph. High 42. Tonight, partly cloudy, cold, low 31.

