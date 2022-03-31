Morning Headlines: Federal judges set an April deadline for Ohio redistricting... and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, March 31:



Federal judges set April deadline for Ohio redistricting

Site chosen for new Cuyahoga County jail

Cuyahoga County releases final waterfront plan

Cleveland International Film Festival opens

Cavs fall to Mavericks, 120-112

Weather forecast: Windy, scattered showers

(Columbus Dispatch) -- A federal court is giving Ohio more time to resolve its redistricting issues before deciding whether to intervene. The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit gave the state until April 20 to approve legislative district maps. State elections officials say that’s when they would need the maps in order to hold an August 2 primary, the last date allowed for Ohio House and Senate races. The federal judges reserved the right to take over the redistricting process if the state fails to come up with legal maps.

(Ideastream Public Media) -- The committee that is seeking a place to build a new Cuyahoga County jail has picked a site, a shipping container yard located on Transport Road, between Cleveland's Tremont and Central neighborhoods. The Justice Center Executive Steering Committee will vote next week on whether to move forward with buying the site or continue exploring alternatives. One of those alternatives, a site in Slavic Village, has generated a lot of opposition from the neighborhood's residents and elected officials.

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Cuyahoga County officials released their final plan to improve public access to the Lake Erie waterfront, along a 30-mile stretch from Euclid, west to Bay Village. The plan proposes new bike lanes and trails to link lakefront improvements that have already been made or are underway and additional lakefront access points. It includes the Cleveland Browns' proposed land bridge connecting the grassy Mall in Downtown Cleveland to FirstEnergy Stadium.

(Ideastream Public Media) -- The Cleveland International Film Festival (CIFF) marked its return to in-person screenings with its opening night showing of the Canadian film, “Peace by Chocolate,” at the festival’s new home in Playhouse Square. The festival was held virtually for the last two years because of the pandemic. This year’s event will be split between an in-person festival and online screenings.

(AP) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to struggle in the NBA regular season home stretch, losing to the Dallas Mavericks, 120-112 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Mavericks’ Luka Doncic scored 35 points and had 13 assists, just missing another triple-double. He scored 20 of those points in the third quarter when the Mavericks outscored the Cavs 39-22 and took control of the game. Caris LeVert led the Cavs with 32 points. Cleveland was without two-thirds of its starting frontcourt. The Cavs have lost four of their last five games and are now two games behind the Toronto Raptors for the sixth seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

(National Weather Service) -- A wind advisory is in effect until 2 p.m., as a cold front moves through the region. Sustained winds of 20 to 26 mph in Cleveland, with wind gusts up to 50 mph possible. Scattered showers, mostly cloudy, high 64. The temperature will fall through the day to around 52 by late afternoon. Tonight, mostly cloudy, colder, low 35.

