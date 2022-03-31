2022 Ohio SPJ Awards - WKSU - Sports Coverage

Sports is a significant driver of conversation in Northeast Ohio, whether it's at the pro level with the Browns, Cavs and Cleveland's baseball team now rechristened the Guardians, minor league teams in baseball and hockey or through a rich offering of men's and women's college sports. We connect our audiences with the world of sports in a variety of ways. In our local newscasts every day, WKSU keeps listeners up to speed on how the teams are doing along with the big moves they're making. Cleveland.com sports writer Terry Pluto joins us every Wednesday to talk in detail about what's going on in Northeast Ohio sports and WKSU's reporters regularly dig into deeper feature stories about sports and how they impact the people who live in Northeast Ohio.

This entry includes two separate conversations with Terry Pluto and a sports feature contributed by one of our reporters. You can listen to all three stories in the player at the top of this post. Links to the three individual stories follow below.