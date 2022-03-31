© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

2022 Ohio SPJ Awards - WKSU - Sports Coverage

WKSU
Published March 31, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT

Sports is a significant driver of conversation in Northeast Ohio, whether it's at the pro level with the Browns, Cavs and Cleveland's baseball team now rechristened the Guardians, minor league teams in baseball and hockey or through a rich offering of men's and women's college sports. We connect our audiences with the world of sports in a variety of ways. In our local newscasts every day, WKSU keeps listeners up to speed on how the teams are doing along with the big moves they're making. Cleveland.com sports writer Terry Pluto joins us every Wednesday to talk in detail about what's going on in Northeast Ohio sports and WKSU's reporters regularly dig into deeper feature stories about sports and how they impact the people who live in Northeast Ohio.

This entry includes two separate conversations with Terry Pluto and a sports feature contributed by one of our reporters. You can listen to all three stories in the player at the top of this post. Links to the three individual stories follow below.

1200px-NCAA_DI_logo_c.svg.png
Sports
What the Supreme Court's NCAA Ruling Means for the Future of Division I Schools Like Akron, Kent
Amanda Rabinowitz
,
Terry Pluto says the ruling signals big changes are coming to college sports, and it will mean smaller Division I schools will be forced to make some tough decisions.
Cleveland Barons.jpg
Sports
Cleveland Might Never Get Another NHL Franchise. OH Really?
Kabir Bhatia
,
WKSU Sports Commentator Terry Pluto discusses the city's AHL teams.
Hank Aaron VFP
Sports
Rising Above Racism and Giving Back: Hank Aaron’s Life After Becoming Baseball's Home Run King
Amanda Rabinowitz
,
A glimpse of how challenging life was on the other side of a record-setting career.