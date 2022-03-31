2022 Ohio SPJ Awards - WKSU - Minority Issues Coverage

Calls for social and racial justice continued to echo throughout 2021 in many facets of American society, including in the arts. As part of WKSU's Shuffle, our regular music feature covering Northeast Ohio's music scene, Amanda Rabinowitz regularly talked with and reported on musicians about their craft and their continuing push for diversity, equity and inclusion.

The three stories included in this entry are compiled in the audio player at the top of this page. Links to each individual story follow below.

Arts & Culture Akron hip-hop duo Free Black! explores socioeconomic themes on 'Black Tuesday!' Free Black!, the hip-hop collective developed by Floco Torres and Holbrook Riles III (HR3), released its third album, Black Tuesday! in October. The album explores themes around the economy and working class and includes an assortment of features from Akron-based musicians. Listen • 5:05