2022 Ohio SPJ Awards - WKSU - enterprise reporting

WKSU
Published March 31, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT

WKSU strong believes that great ideas for reporting don't just come from the newsroom; they also comes from the audiences we serve. This is the basis for our interactive reporting project, OH Really? We actively seek out questions that our listeners have about life in Ohio, from hard news to the offbeat. Reporter Kabir Bhatia then works with them to help find the answers.

This entry includes three enterprise stories that resulted from engagement with our audiences in 2021. You can listen to all three in the audio player at the top of the story.

Links to the three individual stories follow here:

Cuyahoga Valley National Park
If Hell Town Exists, Where in Cuyahoga Valley National Park Is It?
Kabir Bhatia
,
And was the area in the CVNP haunted?
"Columbo" looks into cremation chamber
Health & Science
In a Cremation, Everything Must Not Go. OH Really?
Kabir Bhatia
,
Some items cannot or will not be burned into ash.
Connor Clay
Community
Abandoned Canton Airport Puts Drone in Its Place: on the Ground. OH Really?
Kabir Bhatia
,
What was once a small rural airstrip is causing headaches for one drone user in Canton.