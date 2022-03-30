Morning Headlines: Akron City Council approves $772M operating budget for 2022... and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, March 30:



Akron City Council approves $772M operating budget for 2022

Ohio AG supports proposed constitutional amendment allowing higher bail

Prosecution rests in the murder trial of Dr. William Husel

NFL Commissioner: no timetable for Browns’ QB Watson investigation

Cavs’ Mobley out for tonight’s game with an ankle sprain

Weather: freezing rain early, but a warmer day on tap

(Ideastream Public Media) - Akron City Council has approved Mayor Dan Horrigan's $772 million budget. It includes money to hire more police officers and firefighters, a pay raise for city employees, and new housing code and nuisance complaint inspectors. It uses $65 million in federal pandemic aid to improve parks, replace aging water mains and rehab blighted properties.

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is throwing his support behind a proposal to change Ohio's constitution to allow for higher bail. He says setting a high bail to keep a suspect behind bars would not interfere with the legal system's presumption of innocence or the right to a fair trial. The proposed constitutional amendment would allow courts to consider public safety and a person's criminal record when setting bail, and not just their likelihood of appearing for trial. The effort follows a ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court earlier this year that upheld a Hamilton County court's decision to lower bail for a murder suspect from $1.5 million to $500,000. The ACLU and other groups have lobbied for years for reforms that would reduce the reliance on cash bail, saying the system is unfair.

(AP) -- In Columbus, jurors in the criminal trial of Dr. William Husel will now hear from the defense. Prosecutors rested their case yesterday against Husel. He is facing 14 murder counts for allegedly hastening the deaths of intensive care patients by prescribing excessive doses of painkillers. Husel denies the charges.

(AP) -- The head of the NFL is not offering a timeline for the league's investigation into the conduct of the Browns' new quarterback, Deshaun Watson. Commissioner Roger Goodell says a resolution could take some time. Watson is facing multiple civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct. Two grand juries chose not to indict him on criminal charges.

(AP) -- Cavs rookie stand-out Evan Mobley is still recovering from an ankle sprain and he'll miss tonight's home game against Dallas. Mobley got hurt in the first half of Cleveland’s win Monday over the Orlando Magic. The Cavs are seventh in the Eastern Conference, one spot away from a guaranteed playoff berth. There are seven games to go in the regular season.

(National Weather Service) -- Freezing rain overnight and early this morning had the region under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. The rain goes away by noon. The clouds stick around but a warm front warms the temperatures up to around 66 degrees by 6 p.m. Tonight, cloudy, breezy, with rain returning late. Low 57.

