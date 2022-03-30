People older than 50 or who have compromised immune systems can now get a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Federal health officials approved the second booster shot Tuesday.

Cleveland Clinic Dr. Kimberly Giuliano recommends eligible people get the booster shot, even though cases are low in Ohio right now. This gives people the opportunity to be protected if the number of infections surge with the new COVID-19 variant driving cases in other countries.

“I certainly think that it’s worthwhile being vaccinated when the rates are low so that you’re protected should the rates go up," she said.

Giuliano heads the vaccine distribution program at the Cleveland Clinic.

Protection from the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters only lasts about four months, so people with compromised immune systems may need a fifth dose — if it’s approved — before the holidays, Giuliano said.

“I would anticipate that if we see signals in the data that show that these folks are becoming at increased risk again, having the capabilities to vaccinate them again in the future," she said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved another round of both Pfizer and Moderna boosters for those over 50. The FDA also approved second boosters for people with compromised immune systems. The Pfizer booster is available for those older than 12 with weakened immune systems; Moderna boosters are approved for those in this group over age 18.

The second booster should be administered at least four months after a patient received their first booster shot, the FDA said.