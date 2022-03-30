2022 Ohio SPJ Awards - Education - Learning Curve

Learning Curve is WKSU’s reporting initiative examining the past, present and future of K-12 public education in Ohio.

Learning Curve looked at the state of funding, opportunity gaps, curriculum, services offered and the impact of the pandemic. The series also explored what’s next for public education and how public educators, researchers, government officials and advocates are using the pandemic to improve public education for the future. The project included more than two dozen stories presented over a four-month period.

You'll find the audio for the entry at the top of this story. Here are links to the eight individual stories included in the entry which are representative of the reporting work on this statewide project led by WKSU.

Education Education Strategists See a Post-Pandemic Renaissance From increasing access to a wider variety of coursework to revamping curriculum in innovative ways, education strategists in Ohio say the impact of the coronavirus pandemic won't go away when the restrictions do. Listen • 5:57

Education School Districts Look for Opportunities in Pandemic Pivot While the past year of the pandemic has been frustrating for many school districts, some have also looked at it as an opportunity. Listen • 4:44

You can find all of the reporting for the series at https://www.wksu.org/learning-curve.