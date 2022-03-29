© 2022 WKSU
In Case You Missed It: Personal Finance 101

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published March 29, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT
Sheets of USD 20 bills roll through the printing press at the US Bureau of Engraving (BEP) in Washington, DC, where the high-tech presses run 24-hours a day.
If you could put a grade on your financial wellness, what would it be? Maybe a self-assured B? Or perhaps a more worrying D-minus?

When we asked you earlier this year about what you wished you learned in school, so many of you said personal finance.And our listeners are not alone. In states across the country, dozens of personal finance education bills are pending. Last week, Florida became the latest state to include financial literacy as a graduation requirement. 

We’re tackling topics that you said you’d like to see put in a school curriculum. Today, we’re continuing our series, In Case You Missed It, with a look at personal finance education.

But what makes for an effective financial education course? And how prepared are Americans to take on their own finances? 

