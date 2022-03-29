2022 Ohio SPJ Awards - Best Anchor in Ohio - Amanda Rabinowitz

Amanda Rabinowitz is WKSU's local host for NPR's Morning Edition. Every weekday from 5-9a.m., she serves as WKSU's connection point for local audiences. She provides local newscasts every half-hour, in-depth local features from our reporters, kickers, the weather and information of value to the communities we serve in Northeast Ohio. In addition to hosting, she produces two weekly features: The View from Pluto - a weekly conversation with Cleveland sports writer Terry Pluto and Shuffle - WKSU's spin through Northeast Ohio's music scene.

As a host, Amanda is a smart, savvy reassuring presence who creates destination radio on a daily basis.