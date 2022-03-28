Morning Headlines: Ohio Redistricting Commission under deadline to produce new district maps; Artists seeking more money from Cleveland’s ARPA funds

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, March 28:



(Ideastream Public Media) -- The Ohio Redistricting Commission faces a court-ordered deadline of 11:59 PM to submit its latest versions of state legislative districts. The commission on Sunday considered three sets of maps produced by two independent mapmakers. The maps were designed to reflect the 54% Republican, 46% Democratic split in statewide voting preferences. They also had a handful of competitive districts that were evenly distributed between both parties. Republicans on the GOP-dominated commission said they were concerned the mapmakers achieved that parity at the expense of creating compact districts, as required by the Ohio Constitution. The commission took no action yesterday.

(Ideastream Public Media) — Local artists will rally on the steps of Cleveland's City Hall, to demand that the city spend more of its share of federal pandemic aid on the arts. Members of the Assembly for the Arts will also deliver more than 500 postcards signed by residents in support of the funding. The group is lobbying for local artists and arts and culture organizations to get $10 million out of the $511 million that the city is getting in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Akron Metro is getting ready to roll out electric busses next week. The two buses are the beginning of an effort to remove all diesel gas-powered buses in four years. A spokeswoman for the bus system says it wants to be more environmentally friendly. Diesel fuel emits soot and particulates into the atmosphere and contributes to air pollution and climate-warming greenhouse gasses.

(NBA.com) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have a chance to get their playoff hopes back on track with a home game against the Orlando Magic. Orlando is tied with Houston for the worst record in the NBA. The Cavs are a game behind the Toronto Raptors for the sixth seed and an automatic place in the Eastern Conference playoffs. There are seven games left in the regular season. Tipoff at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is at 7 p.m.