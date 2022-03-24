Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson makes history

For the first time since the Supreme Court’s founding in 1790, a Black woman will sit on the bench.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court pick, is expected to be confirmed after four days of testimony before Congress.

The hearings have been a marathon during which Jackson has answered a barrage of questions, many of which have had little to do with her or the position she’s hoping to fill.

Without the votes to thwart Judge Jackson’s confirmation, however, remarks from the GOP are less about trying to change the outcome and more about political grandstanding.

We speak to a law professor, a former judge, and a current law student who all know the struggle of trying to break glass ceilings.

