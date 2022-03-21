© 2022 WKSU
The U.S. gets its own version of the 'Eurovision Song Contest'

By Rachel Martin,
Glen WeldonStephen Thompson
Published March 21, 2022 at 5:11 AM EDT

NBC begins the American Song Contest with representatives from all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C., and five territories. Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson are the hosts for the new show.

