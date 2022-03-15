Suspect arrested in D.C.-New York attacks on homeless men

A suspect is in custody in Washington, D.C., after a series of shootings targeting homeless men there and in New York City.

At least five men were shot — two of them fatally — in attacks between March 3 and March 9.

Reporter Martin Austermuhle has been covering the story for WAMU in D.C. and talks to host Jane Clayson about the latest developments.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.