Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin: Where the GOP stands now

When Donald Trump was president, he often praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and failed to condemn him for his role interfering in the 2016 election. The GOP stood behind Trump, who is still very much the head of the Republican Party.

Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, discusses how this puts the GOP in an awkward position now as Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine continues.

