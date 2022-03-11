Cleveland native Brian K. Vaughan talks comic career and 'Saga' return

Award-winning comic book writer, Brian K. Vaughan grew up in Northeast Ohio loving to read comic books.

Now based in Los Angeles, today he’s known for graphic novels like “Y: The Last Man,” “Paper Girls” and “Ex Machina.”

His beloved space-opera serial for Image Comics, “Saga,” is back after a three-year hiatus.

Co-written with artist Fiona Staples, “Saga” follows the life of Hazel, born to parents who fight for opposing worlds in a never-ending war.

After winning 12 Eisner Awards for their work, Vaughan and Staples decided to take a hiatus that was meant to last about a year, but once the pandemic ensued their planned intermission dragged out for three years.

“I have a P.O. Box where we still get old school mail from and it was stunning to see the amount of people willing to waste a stamp just to write in to say, ‘Where the hell are are you? What is going on? Give us more of Saga.’ Some people were impatient, but I understood. I was just grateful that they didn't forget about us. And so we're back, and the response has been great," Vaughan said.

