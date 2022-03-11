© 2022 WKSU
Cleveland native Brian K. Vaughan talks comic career and 'Saga' return

WKSU | By Dave DeOreo
Published March 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST
Award-winning comic book writer, Brian K. Vaughan grew up in Northeast Ohio loving to read comic books.

Now based in Los Angeles, today he’s known for graphic novels like “Y: The Last Man,” “Paper Girls” and “Ex Machina.”

His beloved space-opera serial for Image Comics, “Saga,” is back after a three-year hiatus.

Brian K. Vaughan collage
Luigi Novi
/
Image Comics
14-time Eisner-award-winning comic book writer Brian K. Vaughan has returned with his Image Comics serial "Saga" after a three-year hiatus.

Co-written with artist Fiona Staples, “Saga” follows the life of Hazel, born to parents who fight for opposing worlds in a never-ending war.

After winning 12 Eisner Awards for their work, Vaughan and Staples decided to take a hiatus that was meant to last about a year, but once the pandemic ensued their planned intermission dragged out for three years.

Saga collage2
Fiona Staples
/
Image Comics

“I have a P.O. Box where we still get old school mail from and it was stunning to see the amount of people willing to waste a stamp just to write in to say, ‘Where the hell are are you? What is going on? Give us more of Saga.’ Some people were impatient, but I understood. I was just grateful that they didn't forget about us. And so we're back, and the response has been great," Vaughan said.

comicsClevelandarts and culture
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
