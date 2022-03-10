The News Roundup — International

Russian and Ukrainian authorities sent to negotiate with one another failed to agree on the terms of a ceasefire. Russian troops have ramped up shelling against Ukrainian civilians, targeting their evacuation routes.

WNBA star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia on charges of drug smuggling. U.S. authorities have been quick to condemn her detention and Russian authorities are providing few details on her whereabouts.

Six months after the U.S. pullout of Afghanistan that led to the takeover by the Taliban, more than half of the population faces acute hunger.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5