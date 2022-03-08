Morning Headlines: Statehouse bill would block cities from banning short-term rentals; Fraternity hazing death leads to changes at BGSU

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, March 8:



Statehouse bill would block cities from banning short-term rentals

(AP) -- Republican lawmakers in Ohio have proposed legislation that would prohibit local governments from banning short-term rentals in their communities. The bill is aimed at housing options offered by companies such as AirBNB or VRBO. Bill co-sponsor Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur from Ashtabula told the State and Local Government Committee last month the measure protects the rights of private property owners. The bill has the backing of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce and multiple short-term rental owners. The Ohio Municipal League opposes the legislation, saying it violates constitutional home rule powers.

Fraternity hazing death leads to changes at BGSU

(AP) --The alcohol poisoning death of a fraternity pledge a year ago has brought on new anti-hazing policies. Bowling Green State University has hired a hazing prevention coordinator and made it easier for students to alert the school about hazing. The school says that has resulted in more hazing reports. Ohio also has a new state law that created tougher criminal penalties for hazing. Bowling Green spent four months developing a plan to address anti-hazing efforts following the death of Stone Foltz last March. He was found unconscious by a roommate after an alleged hazing ritual.

Cleveland’s I-X Center set to overhaul event space

(Cleveland.com) -- The new operators of Cleveland’s I-X Center are giving the exhibition space a makeover. Cleveland.com reports Industrial Realty Group is undertaking a $50 million overhaul including reducing the amount of space. IRG hopes to lease the additional space for business use. The renovation also includes the removal of the I-X Center’s indoor Ferris wheel, and Cleveland.com reports the future of the indoor amusement park is in question. IRG is also interested in selling the naming rights for the center. The previous operator announced in 2020 it was shutting down the I-X Center. IRG bought the center last year.

Man shot during a pursuit involving stolen police cruiser near Mansfield

(AP) -- Authorities say an Ohio man driving a stolen car was shot by police during a pursuit through two counties that ended after he stole a highway patrol cruiser and a minivan. The chase started Sunday afternoon in Richland County when troopers spotted what they believed was a stolen vehicle at a rest stop on Route 30. The suspect drove off in it but crashed into a home. He was shot twice and then drove off in the cruiser. He stole the minivan shortly afterward but was caught when police forced that vehicle to crash in Ashland County.

Browns use franchise tag on TE David Njoku

(AP) -- The Cleveland Browns have used a franchise tag for next season on tight end David Njoku, preventing him from hitting the free-agent market. Njoku was one of the few bright spots last season for the Brown. Njoku caught 35 passes for 475 yards and four touchdowns.

Pro Football HOF ceremonies move to afternoon time slot

(AP) -- The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies are moving from primetime to Saturday afternoon this year. The enshrinement has been held at night since 2007. NFL Network and ESPN will continue to broadcast the proceedings. The inductions are on August 6.

Oklahoma football program set to honor Browns’ quarterback

(AP) -- Oklahoma will dedicate a statue of Baker Mayfield next month following its spring football game on April 23. Mayfield passed for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns in 2017 and led the Sooners to a Big 12 Conference title and the College Football Playoff. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2017. The university already has statues of the school’s other Heisman winners on display in Heisman Park across the street from its stadium.

