Akron Art Museum collection safe after small fire

Akron police have arrested a man accused of breaking into the Akron Art Museum and starting a small trash fire Sunday. Museum security called the fire department around 4 p.m. to report the smell of smoke. Executive Director Jon Fiume says there was no harm to the museum’s collection, and the only real damage was to a small window.

“A lot of people hear ‘window’ and ‘Akron Art Museum’ and they think it's our crystal roof. This is just a small window - easy cleanup, easy fix - so I don't have the number yet on what the true damage is,” he said.

The museum was open at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

“I'm thankful that everyone - especially the staff and our visitors - is safe. This gentleman did start a fire in a basement bathroom, and that of course set off the fire alarms. And then he proceeded to our upstairs area where he was apprehended. We have security protocols that were implemented and that assisted the entire situation,” Fiume said.

Visitors will notice no change in their experience.

"We're continuing to be open during our regular hours,” he said.

Fiume noted they just began their centennial celebration last week, and there is also a photography exhibit, “Responsibility to Reveal,” on display to mark 30 years of the Knight Purchase Award. In July, Downtown at Dusk concerts return every Thursday.

As for why the fire was set, the director says he wished he had the answer. Museum officials are working the police department as the investigation continues.