Biden administration grants temporary protection to Ukrainians living or studying in the U.S.

Published March 4, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST
Two people draped in Ukrainian flags embrace at a "Stand With Ukraine" rally in Times Square on Feb. 26, 2022 in New York City. (Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
The Biden administration is granting temporary protected status to Ukrainians who are currently living or studying in the United States.

Canada and the European Union have also announced humanitarian protections for Ukrainians, following Russia’s invasion.

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, discusses these developments and other efforts to assist the people of Ukraine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

