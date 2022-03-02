Russian airstrikes in Kyiv target sites of Holocaust massacre, maternity clinic and TV tower

It’s been a brutal day of fighting in Ukraine with Russian forces firing rockets into the capital Kyiv that hit a TV tower, a maternity clinic and the site of the 1941 Nazi roundup and slaughter of Jews at Babyn Yar. This comes as a 40-mile Russian convoy of tanks and artillery continues to move toward Kyiv.

Elsewhere in the country, there are ongoing airstrikes in Kharkiv and disputed reports that Russia has captured the city of Kherson, near Crimea.

CNN’s Alex Marquardt is on the ground in Kyiv and joins Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

