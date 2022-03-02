© 2022 WKSU
Roddy Doyle on writing, fiction, and writing fiction during COVID

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published March 2, 2022 at 8:20 AM EST
Author Roddy Doyle attends the press launch of Roddy Doyle's 'The Commitments' at The Palace Theatre in London, England.
We’re two years into the pandemic and it’s hard to quantify all that’s changed in our lives, our relationships, and in the world.

But some writers are attempting to do just that.

Irish writer, Roddy Doyle has a new collection of stories written almost entirely during the pandemic. “Life Without Children” is a portrait of loneliness and loss during strange and uncertain times. 

Daphne Merkin from The New York Times writes:

All the stories in “Life Without Children” have a quality of suspended animation, as though the music has suddenly stopped and the characters are left, each alone, on the dance floor.

We speak with Doyle about the limitations–and opportunities–in creating art during catastrophe.

