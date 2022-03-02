© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Love on every page: Why is there so much romance in young adult fiction?

Published March 2, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST
A rose on a book. (Getty Images)
A rose on a book. (Getty Images)

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Juanita Giles, director of the Virginia Children’s Book Festival, about why romance features in so many books for young adults.

Young adult book recommendations from Juanita Giles

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here and Now stories