Morning Headlines: Ohio Republicans to propose a new congressional map today; Election officials concerned for May 3 primary

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, March 1:



State GOP to propose a new congressional map today

(Columbus Dispatch) -- Republicans are expected to unveil a new map today for congressional redistricting. The Columbus Dispatch reports the map will be unveiled when the Ohio Redistricting Commission meets this afternoon. The Ohio Supreme Court previously rejected an earlier map as unconstitutionally gerrymandered. That map would have given Republicans a 12-3 advantage. Ohio is losing one congressional seat due to reapportionment because of the 2020 Census.

Ohio election officials concerned for May 3 primary

(AP) -- Ohio election officials say they have “grave concerns” about being able to carry out a successful primary election on May 3. They cited the already tight timeline due to still-unresolved state legislative maps. In a letter, Monday, leaders of the Ohio Association of Election Officials strongly urged Republican Senate President Matt Huffman to delay the primary. They said many of Ohio’s 88 counties “no longer have the ability to run a successful" primary, "and more counties lose that ability each day.”

Akron school board rejects superintendent’s plea for admin help

(Akron Beacon Journal) -- Akron Public Schools' superintendent is going to have to try again to win over the school board when it comes to getting more administrative help. The Akron Beacon-Journal reports the board rejected Christine Fowler Mack’s request 4-3 yesterday to add four admin positions in the central office. Those who voted against the request said they had additional questions about the need for those positions. Fowler Mack tells the Beacon Journal that operations are not sustainable at current staffing levels and that she will work to get the board the additional information they need.

Kent man punches woman, yells racial slurs in early Sunday assault

(Akron Beacon Journal) -- A Kent man is under arrest, accused of attacking two women in Akron and yelling racial slurs at them. The incident happened early Sunday morning. The Akron Beacon Journal reports video which has been shared on social media shows 26-year-old Andrew Walls verbally and physically assaulting the two women. Walls, who turned himself in yesterday is charged with assault and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. The Beacon Journal says police are also looking into Walls ties to a local chapter of the far-right group, the Proud Boys.

Ohio and Kentucky want $2 billion from infrastructure act for bridge

(AP) -- Ohio and Kentucky are asking the federal government for $2 billion to fix and replace a bridge that became a symbol during the debate over the infrastructure bill passed last year. Overhauling the Brent Spence Bridge that carries I-71 and I-75 between Cincinnati and northern Kentucky was a big selling point for President Joe Biden. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed an agreement yesterday to work together to overhaul the bridge and to seek funding from the $1 trillion infrastructure package.

Ohio Medicaid managed care plan enrollment begins today

(AP) -- Medicaid enrollees in Ohio can begin selecting from a new slate of managed care plans beginning today. Seven plans were selected for the Ohio Medicaid Next Generation initiative, which goes live July 1. Eligible participants have several ways to make their selection, including visiting the Ohio Medicaid Consumer Hotline portal, calling the hotline or contacting their county Department of Job and Family Services.

Lordstown Motors shares tumble after underwhelming truck delivery forecast

(AP) -- Shares in Lordstown Motors took another beating yesterday after the troubled electric truck maker revealed an underwhelming forecast for truck deliveries — one that would depend on raising more money and finalizing a partnership agreement with the manufacturer Foxconn. Lordstown stock, which traded above $30 per share just a year ago, skidded 20% Monday to $2.53 per share after the company said it expected to produce just 3,000 of its flagship electric trucks, Endurance, before the end of next year.

Northwest Ohio town wins top prize at water tasting contest

(AP) -- An Ohio water district has won the top prize for U.S. tap water at an international tasting contest. Montpelier in Northwest Ohio, took home first place for Best Municipal Water this past weekend at the 32nd annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting in West Virginia. It beat out last year’s winner, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which placed second. Judges based their rankings on taste, odor, mouthfeel, and aftertaste.

Timberwolves best Cavs 127-122

(AP) -- The Minnesota Timberwolves survived a Cleveland comeback attempt last night for a 127-122 win over the Cavs. Kevin Love scored 26 to lead the Cavs, who lost at home for the first time since early January.

