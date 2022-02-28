Morning Headlines: Supporters of Ukraine rally, pray in Parma; DeWine halts sales of Russian-owned vodka

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, February 28:



Supporters of Ukraine rally, pray in Parma

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Ukrainians, U.S. politicians, and Cleveland-area residents gathered at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Parma on Sunday as part of a prayer service and rally in support of Ukraine. Every pew of the church was filled, and the crowd spilled out from the church, with dozens of people standing outside in support during the nearly two-hour service. Democratic U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur and Republican Sen. Rob Portman spoke during the service. Gov. Mike DeWine, along with his wife Fran, attended Sunday morning’s church service at St. Andrew Ukrainian Church in Parma. Parma is home to Ohio's largest population of Ukrainians with more than 4,000.

Gov. DeWine halts sales of Russian-owned vodka

(WKSU) -- Gov. Mike DeWine on Saturday ordered the state Commerce Department to stop the purchase and sale of all vodka made by a Russian-owned company in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The order applies to products made by Russian Standard. It’s sold under the names Green Mark Vodka and Russian Standard Vodka. DeWine also declared Sunday to be a statewide Day of Prayer for the people of Ukraine.

Ohio sued to stop abortion law that could shutter clinics

(AP) — A new lawsuit seeks to block enforcement of an Ohio abortion restriction that included additional licensing requirements the ACLU and Planned Parenthood argue are onerous. The action asks the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to prevent the Ohio Department of Health from enforcing the law, which goes into effect on March 23. The bill’s stated goal was to impose criminal penalties on doctors who fail to give medical care when a baby is born alive following an abortion attempt. However, provisions were added that abortion rights groups argue could lead to two clinics in southwest Ohio being closed.

Police: At least 1 more person sought in Ohio imam's death

(AP) — Authorities say at least one more person is being sought following the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of an Ohio religious leader last year. Mohamed Hassan Adam, a longtime imam at Masjid Abu Hurairah mosque on the northeast side of Columbus, was found dead of multiple gunshots in a van on Dec. 24. He had gone missing two days earlier. Police said a suspect was arrested and later charged with murder after a ballistics test linked a gun found in his house to the slaying. The lead investigator says he believes at least one more person and perhaps more were involved, and the investigation is not over.

Cleveland mayor proposes changes at West Side Market

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb wants to cap rent increases at the West Side Market and allow vendors to sell alcohol as part of a plan to refresh the historic market in Ohio City. In a news release, the mayor’s office outlined a proposal to set 2022 vendor rent at 2020 levels and restrict annual increases to 3%. Bibb also plans to allow short-term leases for pop-up events and food trucks. The city would allow three-year leases with a three-year option to renew, aimed at giving longer-term vendors more certainty. The plan also calls for eliminating a special premium for prepared food vendors. Legislation will be introduced at the council Monday night.

