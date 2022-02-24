The Russian invasion of Ukraine

Explosions were heard across Ukraine last night, after Russian President Vladmir Putin initiated a full-scale attack on the country. He described it as a “special military operation.”

President Biden has called Russia’s invasion “unprovoked and unjustified.” He’s meeting with his counterparts in the G7 this morning.

Ukraine’s decalred a state of emergency today. It strengthens security at critical infrastructure facilities and will require transportation inspections across the country.

What happens now?

