Morning Headlines: Talks resume on new state legislative maps; 2 men found dead after Akron police fire shots

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, February 23:



Talks resume on new state legislative maps

2 men found dead after Akron police fire shots

Hudson’s city manager resigns

Prosecutor: Householder criminal case shouldn't be dismissed

Trial underway for Ohio doctor charged in hospital deaths

Cleveland mayor endorses Shontel Brown for Congress

Ohio gas prices spike

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- The panel tasked with drawing new state legislative districts met briefly Tuesday as the state lurches towards a constitutional crisis. The Ohio Supreme Court says the GOP-led Ohio Redistricting Commission has until today at noon to convince justices why they should not be held in contempt of court for missing a deadline for drawing districts. New state House and Senate districts lines must be in place by March 4, the deadline for candidates to file for the May 3 primary. On Tuesday, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said it’s virtually impossible to hold a primary without the new maps.

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Akron police were involved in a shooting that left two people dead on the city’s west side early Tuesday morning, after an apparent domestic dispute. Police say two men were found dead inside the residence after police shot at a man holding a gun who fled back inside the home. Chief Stephen Mylette says it was not initially clear if the suspect or the other individual were struck or injured by the officer’s shots. The men have not been identified. Police say the officers have been with the force for more than two years. Body camera footage will be released within seven days.

(WKSU) -- Hudson's city manager has resigned, part of a tumultuous two weeks in the Summit County suburb. It began when city council announced on February 8 that it would suspend Jane Howington due to communication issues and poor performance reviews. Instead, the council reached an undisclosed deal with Howington, who resigned effective next month. Howington has increasingly butted heads with the council over spending on the city's downtown redevelopment and broadband plans. Her resignation comes after Mayor Craig Shubert resigned last Monday following several unrelated incidents. While the mayor is an elected, ceremonial position in Hudson, the manager is tasked with the day-to-day business of running the city.

(AP) — Federal prosecutors say former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder's arguments that a racketeering conspiracy charge against him should be dismissed are legally invalid. Prosecutors filed a motion Tuesday in response to one filed by Householder's attorneys earlier this month that prosecutors failed to produce “essential facts” in a July 2020 indictment against him. Householder is accused of leading a $60 million bribery scheme secretly funded by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. to win legislative approval of a $1 billion bailout of two Ohio nuclear plants. The plants were operated by a wholly-owned FirstEnergy subsidiary when the bailout bill was approved in 2019.

(AP) — A long-anticipated trial is underway for a Columbus-area doctor charged in multiple hospital deaths. Dr. William Husel is accused of ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Mount Carmel Health System. Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives. Husel has pleaded not guilty to 14 murder counts. His attorney, Jose Baez, told jurors Tuesday Husel was only practicing “comfort care” for his patients. Franklin Judge Michael Holbrook last month dropped 11 of the original 25 charges at the prosecution's request. Jurors are expected to hear from at least 50 prosecution witnesses as well as additional defense witnesses.

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Representative Shontel Brown has picked up an endorsement for her reelection to Congress. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announced his support of Brown Tuesday at a school library on the city’s southeast side. Brown is running for a full term in Congress after winning last year’s special election to fill the house seat of HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge. Bibb did not weigh in on last year’s race, but he was endorsed by congressional candidate Nina Turner, who is challenging Brown again.

(WKSU) -- Gas prices in Ohio are the highest they’ve been since 2014. The average price for a gallon of regular is up 10 cents this week to $3.33, according to AAA. That’s 29 cents more than a month ago and 69 cents more than a year ago. AAA says the spike is tied to concern that Russia might invade Ukraine coupled with the fact that more people are driving as pandemic restrictions are being lifted. However, Ohio is still lower than the national average, which is $3.52 a gallon.

