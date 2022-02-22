© 2022 WKSU
The consequences of Putin&#8217;s actions in Ukraine

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published February 22, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST
A Ukraine army soldier walks in the town of Schastia, near the eastern Ukraine city of Lugansk a day after Russia recognised east Ukraine's separatist republics and ordered the Russian army to send troops there as "peacekeepers."

Much of the world is looking to the White House for clues as to where the unfolding crisis in Ukraine goes next.

Now that Russia has now ordered its troops into Ukraine, the U.S. and the European Union are expected to formalize their own sanctions on Russia in the coming hours.

Germany has said the Nordstream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, which has yet to open, has been put on hold.

Where does this crisis go from here?

