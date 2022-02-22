Morning Headlines: Ohio Supreme Court wants Redistricting Commission to explain another missed deadline; COVID cases drop below 1,000

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, February 22:



Ohio Supreme Court wants Redistricting Commission to explain another missed deadline

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- The Ohio Supreme Court has given the members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission until Wednesday at noon to show why they shouldn’t be held in contempt for ignoring a deadline set by the Court. The commission failed to pass new House and Senate maps last Thursday. The commission’s two Democrats had proposed new House and Senate maps, but the five Republican commissioners rejected them, saying they aren't constitutional. Majority Republicans on the commission didn’t present new House and Senate district maps and adjourned the meeting a few hours before the Court’s midnight deadline. It's unclear what might happen if the Commission or any members are held in contempt.

COVID cases drop below 1,000

(WKSU) -- Ohio reported fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases two days a row for the first time since last August. There were 851 new cases on Monday and 899 on Sunday. COVID cases dropped by 10,000 this past week, which represents a roughly 42% decrease from the previous week. The Ohio Hospital Association says the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is down 27% over the last week. Just over 65% of Ohioans over the age of 5 have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

Cleveland Clinic relaxes visitation rules

(WKSU) -- The Cleveland Clinic is relaxing its visitation policy as COVID-19 numbers continue to improve. Starting today, The Clinic will allow up to two visitors over 18 in all care settings for all patients, including those with COVID. That’s up from one visitor per day. Visitors are still required to wear masks.

8 arrested during All-Star weekend human trafficking sting

(WKSU) -- A human trafficking sting in Northeast Ohio led to eight arrests. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says “Operation Fouled Out” coincided with the NBA All-Star weekend festivities in Cleveland. Yost said law enforcement identified and interviewed 15 individuals selling sex. Potential victims were provided assistance offered by healthcare and social services organizations, including the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center and Canopy Child Advocacy Center.

Local charities are winners in Cleveland's NBA All-Star Game

(WKSU) -- Sunday’s NBA All-Star game was a windfall for a couple of local charitable organizations. Team LeBron, led by Akron native LeBron James, collected $450,000 for the Kent State University I-Promise Scholars program, which operates through James’ foundation. Team Durant, led by Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, raised $300,000 for the Greater Cleveland Foodbank. Money was awarded based on which team was ahead at the end of each quarter and which team won, which was Team LeBron.

