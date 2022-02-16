Russia claims to be withdrawing troops from Ukraine border. U.S. and NATO remain skeptical

Russia claims to be withdrawing troops from the border with Ukraine. But both the U.S. and NATO say Russia doesn’t appear to be doing so in any meaningful way.

Meanwhile, Ukrainians rallied in the capitol for a “Day of Unity” on Wednesday.

Isabelle Khurshudyan, a foreign correspondent for our editorial partners at The Washington Post, joins us from Kyiv.

