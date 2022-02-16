2022 PMJA Awards - News Series - Learning Curve

Learning Curve is WKSU’s reporting initiative examining the past, present and future of K-12 public education in Ohio.
Learning Curve looked at the state of funding, opportunity gaps, curriculum, services offered and the impact of the pandemic. The series also explored what’s next for public education and how public educators, researchers, government officials and advocates are using the pandemic to improve public education for the future. The project included more than two dozen stories presented over a four-month period.
You'll find the audio for the entry at the top of this story. Here are links to the eight individual stories included in the entry which are representative of the reporting work on this statewide project led by WKSU.
Some parents in Ashtabula County say their kids have fallen behind during remote learning because they lack adequate internet access at home.
Preschool got walloped in the pandemic, and kids disappeared from classrooms. The loss was greatest in communities of color and poverty, but coming out of the shutdown, efforts are underway to recover and, perhaps, grow preschool post-pandemic.
A new proposal in the Statehouse could overhaul Ohio's school funding formula, which has been deemed unconstitutional multiple times. We look at the history of the problem as we begin exploring K-12 education in Ohio in our series Learning Curve.
If House Bill 1 – known as the Fair School Funding Plan – passes, many of the changes would have Ohio following in the footsteps of states already touted for their education funding models, including New Jersey and Wyoming.
Families of students with disabilities share their experiences on remote education during the pandemic.
Remote learning, hybrid schedules, and socially distanced classrooms have forced teachers to adapt to a radically new version of schooling.
While the past year of the pandemic has been frustrating for many school districts, some have also looked at it as an opportunity.
From increasing access to a wider variety of coursework to revamping curriculum in innovative ways, education strategists in Ohio say the impact of the coronavirus pandemic won't go away when the restrictions do.
You can find all of the reporting for the series at https://www.wksu.org/learning-curve.