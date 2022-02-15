Milwaukee's Bronzeville is making a huge comeback

Once a dynamic Black neighborhood, Milwaukee’s Bronzeville was destroyed significantly by highway construction.

Now, its Black Holocaust Museum is reopening after being closed for more than a decade as well as other cultural touchstones, including a new cultural center. It’s also got new restaurants and has been included in The New York Times’s “52 Places for a Changed World.”

Wisconsin Public Radio’s Corrinne Hess reports.

