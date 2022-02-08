Morning Headlines: Ohio Supreme Court again scraps new state legislative maps; Hudson council to consider suspending city manager

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, February 8:



Ohio Supreme Court again scraps new state legislative maps

(AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a second set of Ohio Statehouse district maps that retained strong Republican majorities and sent them back for a third try. In another 4-3 decision Monday, the court gave the bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission 10 days to pass a constitutional map. It ruled the panel's redrawn maps of Ohio House and Senate districts still violate a 2015 constitutional amendment. That amendment mandated attempts at avoiding partisan favoritism and at proportionally distributing districts to reflect Ohio’s 54% Republican, 46% Democratic split. Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor provided a pivotal swing vote.

Hudson council to consider suspending city manager

(WKSU) -- Hudson Mayor Craig Schubert has called a special city council meeting Tuesday to consider suspending City Manager Jane Howington, pending removal. Details were released in a resolution on Monday evening, offered by three members of the council. The city manager is accused of creating conflict since 2018, and of receiving low evaluation scores over the past two years. The mayor and city manager have clashed several times, including last summer over mask mandates.

Low-cost airlines Frontier, Spirit set to merge

(Cleveland.com) -- The proposed merger of two low-cost airlines will likely impact travelers flying out of Akron-Canton and Cleveland Hopkins airports. Frontier and Spirit Airlines announced a $6.6 billion deal on Monday. A combined discount airline would likely become the largest carrier out of Cleveland. Hopkins director Robert Kennedy tells Cleveland.com he believes the number of discount destinations could actually increase if the merger goes through. Spirit Airlines flies out of Akron-Canton to Orlando, Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Debates set for U.S. Senate, Ohio governor candidates

(WKSU) -- The Ohio Debate Commission is inviting U.S. Senate and Ohio gubernatorial primary candidates to debate at Central State University next month. The debates are set for March 28 and 29 and will be live-streamed. The format and moderators will be announced at a later date. Seven Republicans and four Democrats are running to fill retiring Rob Portman’s seat. There are four Republicans and two Democrats in the race for governor.

Biden plans to spend $725M to clean up abandoned coal mines

(AP) — Nearly $725 million in federal funding is available this fiscal year to 22 states and the Navajo Nation for the reclamation of abandoned coal mines and cleanup of acid mine drainage. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced the funding Monday, which includes about $46 million for Ohio. The funding is included in President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package and is part of an overall plan to spend $11.3 billion in the U.S. abandoned mine lands program over 15 years. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says abandoned underground mines have been located in half of Ohio’s 88 counties, mostly in the eastern part of the state.

Gas prices spike in Ohio

(WKSU) -- Gas prices in Ohio have shot up 15 cents in the past week to $3.27 for a gallon of regular. AAA says blustery winter weather and geopolitical tensions are helping to drive the price of oil higher, which is in the low-$90s per barrel, nearly $30 more than in August. Still, Ohio is faring better than the national average, which is at $3.44 a gallon.

