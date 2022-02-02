Ursula Burns details her path from NY tenements to Xerox CEO in 'Where You Are Is Not Who You Are'

For the full article, click here.

In honor of Black History Month, we revisit a conversation from last year that Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley had with former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns — one of the first Black women to rise to the top of corporate America. She talks about her memoir, “Where You Are is Not Who You Are.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.