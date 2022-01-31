Morning Headlines: COVID cases, hospitalizations decline; Guard members wrap up Northeast Ohio hospital deployments

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, January 31:



COVID cases, hospitalizations decline

Guard members wrap up Northeast Ohio hospital deployments

Sherwin-Williams breaks ground on new HQ

Source of carbon monoxide at hotel sought; 11 go to hospital

(WKSU) -- The omicron wave is continuing to subside in Ohio. The state on Sunday reported around 5,200 new COVID-19 cases, the fewest in a single day in nearly two months. Daily case counts have been declining since January 22 after reaching record highs just after the holidays. Hospitalizations are also on the decline, with about 4,200 COVID patients statewide as of Sunday. That’s down more than 1,100 since last Sunday. There are about 800 COVID patients in ICUs, down by about 200 from last Sunday.

(Beacon Journal) -- Ohio National Guard members are nearing the end of their deployment serving Northeast Ohio hospitals. Gov. Mike DeWine sent more than 2,000 members to help hospitals manage the COVID-19 surge. The 40 guard members at Cleveland Clinic Akron General and 30 at Aultman Hospital in Canton ended their deployment on Friday. The Beacon Journal reports 30 of 50 members remain at Summa's Akron City and Barberton hospitals. And 20 guard members will remain at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital for at least another week.

(WKSU) -- Construction is officially underway on a new downtown Cleveland headquarters for paint giant Sherwin-Williams. A virtual groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday. The company plans to build a 36-story tower, along with a parking garage and pavilion on about seven acres near Public Square. It will be home to about 3,000 employees when construction is complete in 2024. Sherwin-Williams is also building a new research and development facility in Brecksville.

(AP) — Authorities are trying to find the source of carbon monoxide at a central Ohio hotel that sent at least 11 people, more than half of them children, to a hospital. The Columbus Dispatch reports that everyone who was hospitalized had been in the pool area of a Hampton Inn in Marysville. All victims have been stabilized or released. The cause is under investigation and Hampton Inn officials say they are cooperating with police.

