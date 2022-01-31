Is now the time for states to learn to live with COVID-19?

As the National Governors Association meets with President Biden on Monday, the call from state leaders to shift the nation’s pandemic response to an endemic stage is growing.

The comments come as hospitals are still stretched thin and a new subvariant of omicron is making the rounds.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health.

