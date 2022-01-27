One activist pushes Biden to keep pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court

President Biden has pledged to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court of the United States. With Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement, he’ll have the opportunity.

Host Anthony Brooks talks to April Reign, activist and co-founder of She Will Rise, about some of the Black women Biden may nominate, and about why seeing a Black woman Supreme Court justice is important to her.

