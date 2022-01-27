Morning Headlines: Nina Turner runs again for Congress; New district maps could mean big changes in Cuyahoga and Summit

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, January 27:



Nina Turner running again for U.S. House seat

(AP) -- Nina Turner is making another run at a Cleveland-area U.S. House seat. The 54-year-old former state senator and top surrogate for Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign announced her bid yesterday. She lost a 2021 special election to Cuyahoga County Democratic Chair Shontel Brown in a Democratic primary. Turner says she'll focus her message in their rematch on being a fighter for struggling working-class families. She said Cleveland deserves “a voice for change in Washington.”

New state district maps could mean big changes for Cuyahoga and Summit counties

(Cleveland.com) -- The new second round of legislative district maps approved last week could mean some big changes for districts in Summit and Cuyahoga Counties. Cleveland.com took a look at the new configuration and found that 20 Ohio House and Senate districts would be Democratic-leaning. The map that’s been in effect since 2012 has four that lean Republican. The Ohio Supreme Court ordered the state to redraw legislative district maps based on the 2020 Census because they were unconstitutionally gerrymandered in a way that favored Republicans. Democrats and voting rights groups are challenging the latest version saying they still fall short of meeting the provisions of drawing districts spelled out in the state constitution.

NOACA wants Cleveland to consider larger options for land bridge concept

(Cleveland.com) -- The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency is calling on Cleveland to consider a better way to connect the city's downtown and its waterfront. Cleveland.com is reporting that NOACA wants the city to consider two additional larger options for a land bridge as part of a five-million-dollar feasibility study. Executive Director Grace Gallucci tells Cleveland.com that her agency is not satisfied with the current options being considered. The city is looking for a way to overcome the barrier created by a highway and rail lines between downtown the lakefront. The price tag for the project is estimated at $200 million.

UofA and Akron form a working group to examine city issues

(WKSU) -- The University of Akron and the city are putting together a new working group to focus on a range of issues including safety, economic development, planning, and attracting and retaining residents. University president Gary Miller said in a statement that the working group would enable both to be more strategic and productive. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said the future of the region depends on each thriving. The working group is planning on holding bi-weekly meetings according to the university.

Cavs make 19 3-pointers in win over champion Bucks

(AP) -- Kevin Love scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 23 and the Cleveland Cavaliers made 19 3-pointers in a 115-99 win over the defending NBA champ Milwaukee Bucks. The Cavs won for the eighth time in nine games and, with their 30th win, leap-frogged Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference standings. Darius Garland scored 19 and rookie Evan Mobley had 16 for the Cavs, who won just 22 last season.

Vikings tap Browns executive for GM role

(AP) -- The Minnesota Vikings have hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah from the Cleveland Browns front office as their general manager. The team is taking an innovative turn with an Ivy League-educated data expert from Cleveland’s front office who once worked on Wall Street. The 40-year-old was vice president of football operations for the Browns for the past two years.

Browns’ QB Mayfield taking a break from social media

(AP) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plans to rest his thumbs as he recovers from shoulder surgery. Mayfield said he plans to take a break from “all social media for the foreseeable future.” He made his announcement on Instagram. Mayfield recently concluded a disappointing, injury-filled fourth season with the Browns, who went 8-9, missed the playoffs, and dealt with drama, much of it involving Mayfield.

