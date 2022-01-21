© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Tired of the inaction': Teens behind COVID-19 walkouts in Colorado, Texas want schools to do more

Published January 21, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST
Eliana Smith and Haven Coleman. (Courtesy)
Eliana Smith and Haven Coleman. (Courtesy)

High school students across the country are concerned about COVID-19 safety and demanding more protections from their districts.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with two teenagers from Colorado and Texas, Haven Coleman and Eliana Smith, who were inspired by students in Oakland to organize. They see teachers leaving the profession and say the current system is unsustainable.

Find the petition for Denver Public schools here and Round Rock Independent School District here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here and Now stories