© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather-related closings from WKYC

Texas and Beyond: How prepared are U.S. cities for extreme weather?

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published January 18, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST
A sign states that a Fiesta Mart is closed because of a power outage in Austin, Texas.
A sign states that a Fiesta Mart is closed because of a power outage in Austin, Texas.

2021 saw the United States break more temperature records than any other year since 1994, according to a New York Times analysis. Extreme weather was also an unfortunate part of the year. The West dealt with wildfires and Texas suffered through a deadly cold wave.

During the Texas cold wave, more than four million people lost their power, enduring freezing cold temperatures for days. According to updated estimates, the death toll was 246.

It’s safe to say the U.S. is feeling the effects of climate change.

We hear from the mayor of Fort Worth, Texas, and talk about how other big cities in the U.S. are preparing for the worst.

 

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Tags

1A
Michelle Harven