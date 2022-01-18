Australian Open begins under the shadow of Novak Djokovic debacle, Chris Evert's cancer diagnosis

The attention in Australia has shifted from the legal courts to the tennis courts.

With Novak Djokovic out, the first round is underway. One major storyline is the return of Naomi Osaka after a mental health-related hiatus. But another big tennis headline is the announcement of an ovarian cancer diagnosis by tennis great Chris Evert.

Host Scott Tong discusses all this with Liz Clarke, sports reporter for The Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.