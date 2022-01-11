What the end of the child tax credit means for childhood poverty

The advanced child tax credit is ending this month. Families will have to pay for rent, food, and child care without that help from the federal government.

The credit, however, was never meant to be temporary. But since Congress chose not to save it after the failure to pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, December was the last month families received that monthly few hundred dollars.

As a part of our listener-suggested series, we talk about how the child tax credit could have been the key to ending childhood poverty for millions of Americans.

