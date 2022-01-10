Akron commission will hold meetings on how to make the city more age friendly

A commission in Akron will be holding a series of meetings beginning this week looking at what the city can do to better help its residents stay in their homes as they age. Age Friendly Akron is in the third year of a five-year plan focused on people 50 and older. Harvey Sterns is the co-chair of the commission.

“Our research shows that Akron has well over 80% of people would like to stay in their homes for as long as possible. So of the things that we will look at is how is that possible? What is needed in terms of support services? What is needed in terms of transportation services? What is needed in terms of neighborhood safety?”

A virtual meeting is planned for this Wednesday with another on Jan. 20. After that the committee plans to choose three projects that will begin in May. You can sign up here. The commission also has put up an online survey.

Age Friendly Akron is a partnership which includes the city, AARP, Direction Home Akron Canton, The University of Akron and the City of Akron’s Senior Citizen’s Commission.

