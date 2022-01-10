© 2022 WKSU
Akron commission will hold meetings on how to make the city more age friendly

WKSU | By Kelly Krabill
Published January 10, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST
akron_neighborhoods.jpg
@Play and Art X Love
/
Age Friendly Akron is asking for input for its next phase to help residents older than 50.

A commission in Akron will be holding a series of meetings beginning this week looking at what the city can do to better help its residents stay in their homes as they age. Age Friendly Akron is in the third year of a five-year plan focused on people 50 and older. Harvey Sterns is the co-chair of the commission.

Harvey Sterns
The areas they're focusing on

“Our research shows that Akron has well over 80% of people would like to stay in their homes for as long as possible. So of the things that we will look at is how is that possible? What is needed in terms of support services? What is needed in terms of transportation services? What is needed in terms of neighborhood safety?”

A virtual meeting is planned for this Wednesday with another on Jan. 20. After that the committee plans to choose three projects that will begin in May. You can sign up here. The commission also has put up an online survey.

Age Friendly Akron is a partnership which includes the city, AARP, Direction Home Akron Canton, The University of Akron and the City of Akron’s Senior Citizen’s Commission.

Tags

AkronAge friendlyUniversity of AkronDirection Home Akron Canton
Kelly Krabill
Kelly Krabill is a senior journalism major at Kent State and will be graduating Spring 2022. She is a general assignment editor for the student-run newspaper, Kent Stater. She has also worked as a copy editor, opinion writer and photographer. She already holds a photography degree and worked in the health insurance field almost 12 years before returning back to school to receive a second bachelor’s degree. With her minor being in nonprofit studies, she hopes to work in a nonprofit newsroom as a multi-media reporter who tells stories about the local community.
