CHRIS WALLIS / WKSU

For the first time in three years, the induction ceremony for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was back in Cleveland but at a new venue. The celebration included a number of events in the week leading up to the ceremony which celebrated not only the inductees but Northeast Ohio's music scene. The class of 2021 also included one inductee, Dave Grohl, with roots in Warren, Ohio, and his hometown celebrated the honors for their native son.