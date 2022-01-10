2021 APME Broadcast Contest - Best Series - Learning Curve

Learning Curve is WKSU’s reporting initiative examining the past, present and future of K-12 public education in Ohio.

Learning Curve looked at the state of funding, opportunity gaps, curriculum, services offered and the impact of the pandemic. The series also explored what’s next for public education and how public educators, researchers, government officials and advocates are using the pandemic to improve public education for the future.

You'll find the audio for the entry at the top of this story. Here are links to the six individualstories included in the entry which are representative of the reporting work on this collaborative project.

Students Are Falling Behind in Rural Ohio Where Remote Learning Has Exposed the Digital Divide

COVID's Effect on Pre-K Learning and Efforts to Grow Classrooms Post-Pandemic

K-12 School Funding: What Ohio Can Learn from Other States

A lost year of friendships and more for kids with disabilities

School Districts Look for Opportunities in Pandemic Pivot

Education strategists see a post-pandemic renaissance

You can find all of the reporting for the series at https://www.wksu.org/learning-curve.