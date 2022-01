Lauren Green / WKSU

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, many Northeast Ohio clubs tried to find ways to safely reopen allowing musicians and their fans to reconnect in person. As part of Shuffle, WKSU's weekly check-in on the region's music scene, host Amanda Rabinowitz and producer Brittany Nader continued to touch base with the region's music community, highlighting their efforts to reopen their doors and keep them open.