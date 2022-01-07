The legally gray area of getting injured while working from home

Remote workers can find themselves in tricky situations if they get injured on the job.

Workers’ compensation benefits vary widely from state to state and were challenging to navigate even before the pandemic.

Deborah Berkowitz, a former senior policy adviser for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, makes the case for stronger protections in the workplace for employees of all stripes. She’s now a fellow with the Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor at Georgetown University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

