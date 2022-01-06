© 2022 WKSU
Unvaccinated National Guard members can't be deployed to hospitals that need help

By Karen Kasler
Published January 6, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST

Ohio's hospitals have some of the nation's highest numbers of COVID patients. And with staffing levels suffering, nearly 2,000 Ohio National Guard personnel are being deployed to help.

