Morning Headlines: Cuyahoga leads the state in COVID cases; Nursing homes seeing increased COVID spread

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, January 6:



Cuyahoga leads the state in COVID cases

(WKSU) -- Cuyahoga County leads the state with the most COVID-19 cases per capita, reporting about 2,000 cases per day and 30 deaths per week. There are nearly 2,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county. Officials say about 95% of hospitalizations and deaths are unvaccinated people. Statewide COVID hospitalizations set a seventh-straight record Wednesday with nearly 6,500 patients. The number of ICU patients remains steady at around 1,300.

Nursing homes seeing increased COVID numbers

(WKSU) -- COVID rates in nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Ohio are on the rise. The latest data from the Ohio Department of Health says as of December 29 more than 3,500 residents and staff at long-term care facilities have been infected. A survey in November showed that around 40% of staff at these facilities remain unvaccinated. That’s despite a January 4 federal deadline for full vaccination. Ohio joined a lawsuit seeking to block President Biden’s order.

Democrats running for Ohio governor pick their running mates

(AP) — Ohio Democrat John Cranley has picked veteran state lawmaker Teresa Fedor to join his bid for the governor’s office. Meanwhile, former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley has tapped Cuyahoga County Council member Cheryl Stephens to be her running mate in her bid for governor. Fedor has served in the state legislature since 2002 while Stephens is a newcomer to state politics. The dueling announcements come with four months to go before the May primary election. Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine also expects to face a primary challenge from former congressman Jim Renacci and farmer Joe Blystone.

Ohio cities mark insurrection anniversary

(WKSU) -- Candlelight vigils are planned today across the U.S. and Ohio to mark the one-year anniversary of the attack on Congress by a mob of Trump supporters. Organizers are marking the event by advocating for voting rights as state legislatures push restrictions on access. Events are planned to start at 6:30 p.m. in Cleveland, Akron, Kent, Medina, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati.

Brad Sellers joins race for Cuyahoga County executive

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Warrensville Heights Mayor and former NBA player Brad Sellers is joining the race to lead Cuyahoga County government. Sellers first won election as mayor of this suburb of more than 13,000 people in 2011. Standing 7 feet tall, he was the Chicago Bulls’ first-round draft pick in 1986. Sellers is one of two Democrats currently in the running. He and former University Circle Incorporated leader Chris Ronayne will face off in a primary this spring.

Officer’s death will be classified as “line of duty”

(Ideastream Public Media) -- The Cleveland Police Department will classify the New Year’s Eve killing of Officer Shane Bartek as a “line of duty” death. Bartek’s family will be eligible for additional benefits based on the classification. Department policy also has several requirements for line of duty deaths, including a police motorcade at his funeral and flags flown at half-staff at city buildings for ten days after the funeral. Bartek was not working when he was killed outside an apartment building on Cleveland’s West Side. Two people have been arrested and charged in Bartek’s death.

Second minor quake hits Lake County

(WKSU) -- A second earthquake hit this week along the Lake Erie shore. Wednesday’s quake registered 1.9, which is not really noticeable. It’s the second mild quake this week in Lake County. On Tuesday a 2.7 earthquake was felt near the village of Timberlake.

